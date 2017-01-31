Suspects in custody after strong-arm robbery, chase through Palmdale

- A strong-arm robbery at a Target store in Canyon Country Tuesday led to a vehicle chase in Palmdale that ended with three suspects detained and a baby taken into protective custody.

The robbery occurred about 5:45 p.m. at a Target at 19105 Golden Valley Road, according to Sgt. Michael Konecny of the sheriff's Santa Clarita Valley Station.

Two males took a woman's purse and fled in a white Nissan sedan, Konecny said.

Deputies from the sheriff's Palmdale Station spotted the vehicle in that city about 6 p.m. and chased it until the vehicle crashed into a gate on Cemetery Road near Avenue S about 45 minutes later, officials said.

Two males and a female holding a baby emerged from the vehicle and were taken into custody, according to the sheriff's department, which reported that the baby was taken into protective custody.

