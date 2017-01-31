Child found wandering alone in Van Nuys; mother located

- Police say they have located the mother of a little girl found wandering alone Tuesday night in Van Nuys.

The girl, believed to be 2 to 3 years old, was found near Kester Avenue and Sherman Way.

The Los Angeles Police Department Van Nuys Division sought the public's help to locate the toddler's parents.

Just before 9 p.m., the LAPD announced her mother had been located.

Mom Found! Thanks to an alert citizen who saw the story in TV and called 911. Thank you PRESS!!!❤👍@lapdVanNuysDiv pic.twitter.com/F4TaKLhw6q — Lil (@LAPDCARRANZA) February 1, 2017

