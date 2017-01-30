Supporters for 'Calexit' initiative start collecting signatures

- The support for a 'Calexit' movement is growing. Supporters are beginning to collect signatures to put it on the ballot. But experts say it's not that easy.

A new poll surveyed 500 Californians and thousands of others across the country. Thirty-two percent of Californians would like to see California withdraw from the union.

That's a twelve percent increase from the poll first conducted in 2014.

On Thursday, California Secretary of State gave the go-ahead to start collecting signatures for the proposed initiative.

Experts say the move is unlikely to succeed and credit the movement's growing popularity to President Donald Trump taking office.

Supporters still need to collect over half a million signatures in order to place the measure on the 2018 gubernatorial ballot.

