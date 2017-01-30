Landslide in Hollywood Hills takes down power lines, buries vehicle

- A landslide behind a house in the Hollywood Hills Monday took out much of the home's back yard as it slid into the front yards of two houses across the street below, taking out power lines and burying a vehicle.

No injuries were reported as a result of the landslide, which was reported about 5:30 p.m., according to Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"A large backyard of one home on Hillside Avenue slid downhill and across the (8100 block) of Laurel View Drive into the front yard of two homes,'' Scott said.

The slide did not enter the houses below, but did take out power lines, causing an outage in the area, and buried at least one vehicle, according to Scott.

"A total of five homes were evacuated as a precaution,'' Scott said.

About 50 firefighters, including an air unit, responded to the scene, he said.

"Residents of one home called 911 and stated they were unable to get out,'' Scott said, adding that firefighters brought them to safety.

Personnel from the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety, the Southern California Gas Co. and the city Department of Water and Power were at the scene, he said.

"This is a static incident, however, firefighters will remain on-scene through the night to ensure safety,'' Scott said.

