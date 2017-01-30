Placentia man arrested for his ninth DUI in 6 years

- Witnesses reported that the vehicle possibly struck a power pole, there were possibly power lines down, and the driver was attempting to leave the scene.

Placentia police officers arrived and found that this was a single vehicle collision into a Southern California Edison electrical box. The vehicle was on top of the electrical box with live wires under it. At the conclusion of their investigation, officers arrested the driver for DUI.

The driver was identified as Derek Stacy Haskayne, 52, of Placentia.

Haskayne has had eight prior DUI convictions in Orange County since 2011, making this a felony DUI due to the number of priors within 10 years. Haskayne was also charged with driving on a suspended driver's license for DUI, driving a vehicle without a court-ordered ignition interlock device (Breathalyzer installed in the owner's vehicle or any vehicle they drive so it will not start if they have alcohol in their system), and violation of DUI probation.

Haskayne is currently on Post-Release Community Supervision for a prior felony DUI. Haskayne was booked into the Orange County Jail with no bail due to a probation hold.

The Placentia Police Department Traffic Bureau is investigating the collision. Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact the Placentia Police Traffic Bureau at (714) 993-8157. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS or on their website http://occrimestoppers.org.

