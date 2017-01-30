Righteous Brothers singer Bill Medley finally learns who killed his ex-wife Local News Righteous Brothers singer Bill Medley finally learns who killed his ex-wife “I got the call that 'We got him,'" Bill Medley explained. "I said, ‘Jesus, I’ve been waiting forty years for the call.'”

- Bill Medley, a singer who co-produced a string of big hits with Bobby Hatfield as the Righteous Brothers, remembers the day his ex-wife was killed in January 1976.

Her name was Karen Klaas.

LA County Sheriff Jim McDonnell said Monday she had been sexually assaulted and strangled.

"Detectives recovered biological evidence at the crime scene. However at that time, the science of DNA technology was still in its infancy stage,” McDonnell said.

Once the science advanced, investigators used what’s known as familial DNA. They finally identified Kenneth Troyer in 2016, a convict responsible for a long list of crimes.

“I got the call that 'We got him,'" Medley explained. "I said, ‘Jesus, I’ve been waiting forty years for the call.'”

Turns out— Troyer had been killed in a police shootout years earlier.

LA County District Attorney Jackey Lacey said, “My heart goes out to all of you. I can’t imagine the pain you’ve endured over the years of waiting for this devastating crime to be solved.”



It's been tough, but Medley's son Darren said, “I couldn’t be more blown away with the technology that they’ve created, and I want to give hope to other families that this kind of technology can be utilized.”



For Bill Medley, it was an unnerving day on Monday. Just standing a few feet from Klaas's picture on display for reporters he added, "That’s the tough thing. Seeing her picture and rehashing all the crime.”

