Investigation into two people shot, wounded by off-duty LAPD officer

DOWNEY, Calif. (FOX 11, CNS) - An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer shot and wounded two people in Downey Monday, authorities said.
The two wounded people, described as "suspects,'' were taken to a hospital in unknown condition following the shooting, which occurred about 1 a.m. in the 7800 block of Borson Street, said LAPD Capt. Andy Neiman.
The officer was transported to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries that were not life-threatening, Neiman said.
The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation.
