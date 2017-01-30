Investigation into two people shot, wounded by off-duty LAPD officer Local News Investigation into two people shot, wounded by off-duty LAPD officer An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer shot and wounded two people in Downey Monday, authorities said.

The two wounded people, described as "suspects,'' were taken to a hospital in unknown condition following the shooting, which occurred about 1 a.m. in the 7800 block of Borson Street, said LAPD Capt. Andy Neiman.

The officer was transported to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries that were not life-threatening, Neiman said.

The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation.

