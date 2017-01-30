'Can you hear me?' phone scam has police urging people to hang up immediately Local News 'Can you hear me?' phone scam has police urging people to hang up immediately "Can you hear me?" Police in several states are urging people to avoid answering this simple question from a phone number they do not know.

Authorities say the question is aimed at getting unsuspecting victims to say "yes" -- an answer the fraudster then records as a way to authorize charges on a phone, utility or credit card bill.

The scam is a variation of one that began late last year, according to law enforcement.

"You say 'yes,' it gets recorded and they say that you have agreed to something,” Susan Grant, director of consumer protection and privacy for the Consumer Federation of America, told CBS News. “I know that people think it’s impolite to hang up, but it’s a good strategy.”

