Protests over immigration ban at LAX Local News Immigration protests planned at LAX Saturday, Sunday Protesters are planning a candlelight vigil at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday night to oppose President Trump's executive order temporarily halting immigration from certain Muslim-majority nations.

- Protesters are planning a candlelight vigil at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday night to oppose President Trump's executive order temporarily halting immigration from certain Muslim-majority nations.

Los Angeles-area lawmakers Jimmy Gomez, Reggie Jones-Sawyer, Cristina Garcia and Miguel Santiago are expected to attend the event, which is being organized by the Service Employees International Union and other local labor and community groups.

Another, separate protest of the new U.S. policy is planned in front of the Bradley Terminal for 1 p.m. Sunday.

Airport spokesman Don Pedregon said officials there were aware of both planned events and would monitor the situation and make adjustments if necessary.

Another protest promoted on social media drew about 60 demonstrators to the federal building at 300 N. Los Angeles St. Saturday afternoon.

Protesters chanted: ``No ban, no wall,'' ``Say it loud, say it clear. Immigrants are welcome here,'' and ``Hay hay. Ho ho. White Supremacy has got to go.''

Signs read: ``We are all immigrants,'' ``Love Trumps hate. Don't discriminate,'' and ``Muslim ban-un-American.''

A woman who would only identify herself as Hanna from Malibu told City News Service she decided to join the protest on the spur of the moment. One side of her handwritten sign was reminiscent of the character Donny in the

iconic film ``The Great Lebowski.'' It read: ``Forget it Donny. You're out of your element,'' referring to President Trump.

``Everyone needs a laugh,'' she said.

Trump's order, signed Friday, suspends all refugee entries for 120 days, indefinitely blocks all Syrian refugees, and bars entry for 90 days to all immigrants from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Protests were also held at JFK Airport in New York on Saturday. Read more here.