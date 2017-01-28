Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Alhambra

Danya Bacchus reports Friday night before the suspect died from his injuries.

A 25-year-old man was killed in a shootout with police who were responding to a domestic disturbance in Alhambra, authorities said early Saturday.

The officer-involved shooting, which was being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, occurred at 7:25 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of West Main Street, said Sheriff's Deputy Lisa Jansen.

A woman called police to report a disturbance at their residence between herself, her husband and their adult son and that her son was possibly armed with a gun, Jansen said.

Two responding Alhambra officers heard multiple gunshots as they got close to the residence, she said.

When the officers positioned themselves across the street from the residence, the suspect shot several rounds at them and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The gunman was struck by the officer gunfire and was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, Jansen said.

Neither of the officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire, she added.

There were two officers who shot their weapons, Jansen said. Both Alhambra officers were wearing body cameras and a review of the video footage will take place as part of the investigation, she said.