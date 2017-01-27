Traffic jam on 134 fwy in Eagle Rock after police pursuit ends in crash

(FOX 11/CNS) - A car being chased by police has crashed into another vehicle on the westbound Ventura (134) Freeway near Figueroa Street in Eagle Rock, injuring three innocent victims, and the suspect driver has fled on foot.
Firefighters were working to free one person from the wreckage and traffic is backed up in both directions.
VIDEO:
Both sides of the freeway were initially closed after the crash. The westbound side was later reopened. One lane on the eastbound side was opened.
