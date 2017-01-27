Transgender woman stabbed several times on Hollywood sidewalk Local News Transgender woman stabbed several times on Hollywood sidewalk A transgender woman was found suffering from stab wounds on Friday on a Hollywood sidewalk but she refused to give details about the attack, police said.

A passerby spotted the injured woman around 2:20 a.m. at the corner of Vine Street and Santa Monica Boulevard, said Sgt. Robert Ward of the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Division.

The woman was stabbed in one of her arms and the abdomen, Ward said. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. "She's going to survive but she's not cooperating," Ward said.

It wasn't immediately clear where the actual attack occurred or how long the woman was on that corner before she was reported, Ward said.

There was no suspect description available.

