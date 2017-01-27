School bus crash in South LA, no students hurt

- A multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus in the Chesterfield Square area of South Los Angeles Friday left a man injured, authorities said.

Paramedics went to 66th Street and Normandie Avenue about 6:40 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

Seven students were on board the bus, but neither they nor the driver were hurt. However, the bus driver was taken to a hospital for examination of an unspecified medical problem, according to the LAFD.

A man in one of the other vehicles involved in the crash was taken to a hospital for treatment of an injury described as not life-threatening, the LAFD reported.

The bus ended up on top of an unoccupied parked car. The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.