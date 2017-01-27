School bus crash in South LA, no students hurt

A multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus in the Chesterfield Square area of South Los Angeles left a man injured, on Friday authorities said.
Posted:Jan 27 2017 08:53AM PST

Updated:Jan 27 2017 08:54AM PST

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX11/ CNS) - A multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus in the Chesterfield Square area of South Los Angeles Friday left a man injured, authorities said.

Paramedics went to 66th Street and Normandie Avenue about 6:40 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

Seven students were on board the bus, but neither they nor the driver were hurt. However, the bus driver was taken to a hospital for examination of an unspecified medical problem, according to the LAFD.

A man in one of the other vehicles involved in the crash was taken to a hospital for treatment of an injury described as not life-threatening, the LAFD reported.

The bus ended up on top of an unoccupied parked car. The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.

