Gusty Santa Ana winds whip through SoCal, toppling trees, power lines Local News Gusty Santa Ana winds whip through SoCal, toppling trees, power lines Powerful Santa Ana winds buffeted the Southland Friday, threatening to knock down trees and power lines, and high surf battered the shore.

A high wind warning indicating an expectation of 58-mile-per-hour winds or gusts will be in force until 10 tonight in the San Gabriel and Santa Monica mountains and the Santa Clarita Valley.

In the mountains, the wind will blow at between 25 and 40 miles per hour and gust to 70 mph today, then weaken to between 20 and 30 mph with 50-mph gusts tonight through Saturday, according to an NWS statement.

In Orange County, a high wind watch will be in effect until 1 p.m. Saturday, when the wind will die down somewhat. Until then 20-40-mph winds are expected, gusting to up to 75 mph.

A less severe wind advisory, denoting an expectation of 35-mph winds or gusts, will be in force until 6 p.m. Saturday in the San Fernando Valley, L.A. County beach cities, metropolitan Los Angeles including the downtown area, and the Hollywood Hills. Northeast winds of between 20 and 30 mph are expected in the wind advisory areas, along with gusts of between 45 and 60 mph.

"Winds this strong may down trees and power lines, leading to property damage," warned an NWS statement. "The threat of downed trees will increase due to recent rains and moist soils. Strong winds can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles."

Also expected today is high surf along the Southland Coast and strong rip currents near the shore. A high surf advisory will be in force until 5 p.m. today in L.A. County and until 7 p.m. in Orange County, with the surf building

to between 4 and 7 feet.

The NWS forecast sunny skies today and highs in L.A. County of 50 degrees Fahrenheit on Mount Wilson; 51 in Palmdale and Lancaster; 57 in Saugus; 62 in Woodland Hills; 64 in Avalon and Pasadena; 65 in San Gabriel and Burbank; 66 in downtown L.A. and at LAX; and 67 in Long Beach. Temperatures will be in the 70s through Tuesday before reverting to the 60s on Wednesday under cloudy skies and on Thursday, when rain is in the forecast.

Sunny skies are also in Orange County's forecast today, along with highs of 61 in Laguna Beach; 62 in Newport Beach and Mission Viejo; 63 in Yorba Linda and Irvine; and 64 in San Clemente, Fullerton, and Anaheim. Highs will rise to the 70s Saturday, Sunday and Monday and begin reverting to the 60s Tuesday.

No rain is in Orange County's 7-day forecast today.

