Porter Ranch residents demand Aliso Canyon gas field be shut down Local News Porter Ranch residents demand Aliso Canyon gas field be shut down Earlier this week the Air Quality Management District said it received about 30 new complaints on Tuesday and Wednesday from residents smelling gas again.

-

“Shut it all down, forever,” Porter Ranch residents said in a familiar chant calling for a shut down of a controversial natural gas facility.

But their cries are louder this time, since many neighbors say they’re sick again.

“I had a bloody nose and it’s hard for me to breathe,” Mindy Goodman, Porter Ranch resident, said.

These same symptoms are what residents felt in October 2015 when methane gas leaked from the Aliso Canyon Storage Facility.

Braedon Krowne held a photo of what happened to him.

“It’s it’s my bloody nose that I have gotten a lot,” the child said.

Earlier this week the Air Quality Management District said it received about 30 new complaints on Tuesday and Wednesday from residents smelling gas again.

The complaints coincided with So Cal Gas’ withdrawal of natural gas from the facility.

“The first time they throw the switch on that thing we get flooded with gas,” Matt Pakucko, Save Porter Ranch, said.

The gas company said it tapped the storage facility to help meet high demand for natural gas during these cold winter days or risk a shortage.

“This all fabricated , these are all scare tactics,” Liza Tucker, with Santa Monica based Consumer Watchdog, said. “They’re trying to make the case that we can’t live without Aliso by, we believe, manipulating the supply of natural gas.”

The group is calling on the state attorney general and Los Angeles City Attorney to investigate.

On February 1st and 2nd, public hearings are scheduled as part of the process to potentially reopen the facility, which many neighbors strongly oppose.

“We don’t need it to provide our homes and businesses with they gas they need to function, it’s just a piggy bank and it needs to go,” Andrew Krowne, Northridge resident, said.

In response to the recent complaints of smelling gas the company released a statement that reads in part, “Verified readings from SoCalGas’ network of eight pairs of fence-line monitors and other detection systems show normal background levels over the withdrawal periods. Furthermore, additional methane detection patrols showed no increased levels of methane at wells or equipment being used for withdrawal.”

So Cal Gas lifted the gas advisory on Thursday at 1 p.m. after it went into affect on Monday at 7 a.m.