$72M SuperLottoPlus ticket sold in Hesperia

- A ticket with all six numbers in Wednesday evening's SuperLottoPlus drawing was sold at a market in Hesperia and its owner has the option of accepting the entire $72 million jackpot, payable in 30 annual payments, or the lump sum of $44.4 million, Lottery officials said Thursday.



The ticket owner has 60 days from when he or she claims the prize to make the choice, a California Lottery official said.



The numbers drawn Wednesday were 9, 13, 27, 29, 33 and the Mega number was 10.



The drawing was the 66th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.



There were three tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, including one sold at a gasoline station in Wilmington. They are each worth $19,305, the official said.



The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.



The jackpot for Saturday's drawing will be $7 million.



Lottery officials encourage the owner of the ticket with all six numbers to immediately sign the back of the ticket in ink to safeguard themselves against loss and to keep the ticket in a safe place until they are able to claim the prize.

