Hikers rescued after reported avalanche on Mt. Baldy

- Two injured hikers were rescued after a reported avalanche on Mt. Baldy on Thursday.

San Bernardino County Fire District wrote on Twitter that there was "One confirmed victim with reported serious injuries located in the bowl."

The fire department later tweeted that there were two injured hikers and three hikers total.

The injured hikers were each hoisted off the mountain by Air Rescue 7 and transported for medical attention.

Officials say the third hiker was able to walk out without Air Rescue 7.