Hikers rescued after reported avalanche on Mt. Baldy

Posted:Jan 26 2017 01:26PM PST

Updated:Jan 26 2017 02:48PM PST

MOUNT BALDY, Calif. (FOX 11) - Two injured hikers were rescued after a reported avalanche on Mt. Baldy on Thursday.

VIDEO OF RESCUE: 

San Bernardino County Fire District wrote on Twitter that there was "One confirmed victim with reported serious injuries located in the bowl."

The fire department later tweeted that there were two injured hikers and three hikers total. 

The injured hikers were each hoisted off the mountain by Air Rescue 7 and transported for medical attention.

Officials say the third hiker was able to walk out without Air Rescue 7.

