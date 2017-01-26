University of California to vote on first tuition increase in 7 years Local News University of California to vote on first tuition increase in 7 years The University of California's governing board plans to vote Thursday on a proposal that would raise tuition for the first time in seven years.

Many students have vocally opposed the increase, staging protests including one that briefly disrupted the last of Board of Regents meeting in November. Critics say the higher tuition would put too much burden on students already struggling to pay for their educations and force more students to drop out of college.

UC President Janet Napolitano says the increases are modest and needed to maintain the quality of the nation's largest public university system, where the student population has grown each year and state funding has been cut. Tuition has been frozen since 2011.

"More investment is needed to make sure this generation and future generations receive the same quality of education as past generations," Napolitano said at the meeting's opening session on Wednesday.

Napolitano's proposal calls to increase annual tuition by $282 and fees by $54 for the 2017-18 school year. California residents currently pay $12,294 a year, which would increase to $12,630 if the proposal is approved.

"We have done more with less, but at a cost," she said.

