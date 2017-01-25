Driver in custody after high-speed chase, crash in East LA

- A man led police on a near hourlong high-speed chase Wednesday that ended with a crash in East Los Angeles and the driver being taken into custody.

The chase began about 7:30 p.m. on the Angeles Crest Highway in the La Canada Flintridge area, said California Highway Patrol Officer Alex Rubio.

It wasn't immediately clear why officers initially tried to stop the vehicle, Rubio said.

The chase ended a little less than an hour later when the driver struck a vehicle near Server Avenue and Olympic Boulevard in East Los Angeles before fleeing from the car on foot.

The driver was taken into custody about two minutes later, Rubio said.

No injuries were reported.

