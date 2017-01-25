Apple Valley man rescued after falling into 15-foot sinkhole

- An ordinary day turns terrifying for an Apple Valley man when he ended up in a sinkhole.

Firefighters say the 47-year old man was walking to his mailbox when he fell into a 15-foot sinkhole in front of his house.

His wife saw what happened and called the fire department.

They lowered a harness, helmet and a ladder.

Thirty minutes later he was able to climb out of the sinkhole by himself

Other than some minor bruises to his ankles he will be fine.

The sinkhole apparently was an old septic system leach pit.