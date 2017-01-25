Three men arrested in SWAT standoff at marijuana dispensary

Three men barricaded in a marijuana dispensary in South Los Angeles were taken into custody Wednesday, police said.

Officers patrolling in the area of 93rd Street and Broadway about 3:30 a.m. heard gunshots and went to investigate, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. No injuries were reported in the shooting.

The investigation led to a building, occupied by a marijuana dispensary, in which police believed three or four suspects had barricaded themselves, police said.

Traffic was routed away from the area, and the standoff continued for about four hours until three men were taken into custody. How the arrest went down was not immediately revealed.

It was unclear what charges the men might face. According to a preliminary investigation, the men were in the building when one or more of them fired shots at possible intruders, who fled, police said.

