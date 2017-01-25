Police, family intensify search for missing Hollywood Hills woman Local News Police, family intensify search for missing Hollywood Hills woman A car believed to belong to a 28-year-old woman who went missing from the Hollywood Hills was found in Lancaster, authorities said Wednesday.

- A car believed to belong to a 28-year-old woman who went missing from the Hollywood Hills was found in Lancaster, authorities said Wednesday.

Laura Lynne Stacy was last seen Saturday in the 3600 block of Barham Boulevard, two blocks south of Forest Lawn Drive, driving a 2005 black Acura TL, with a Colorado license plate number of 597WFD, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

A car matching that description was found around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday near 90th Street East and Avenue E in Lancaster, said Lt. Larry Alva of the Sheriff's Lancaster Station. Deputies did a search of the car and the area but no one was located, he said.

On Sunday, Stacy's phone was found in Golden Valley Park in Santa Clarita, said Sgt. Brian Hudson of the Sheriff's Santa Clarita Station. Deputies did not find anything else, Hudson added.

Stacy was described as white, 5 feet 8, about 130 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She had recently moved from the Denver area, according to broadcast reports.

"She wanted to try something new and come to California," Marcy Stacy, Stacy's mother, told the Los Angeles Daily News by telephone Tuesday night. "We're praying that she's OK and that this is a nightmare."

Laura Stacy lives with a female roommate in the Burbank/Hollywood Hills area and her roommate was the last to see her Sunday morning, her mother told the newspaper. When her daughter didn't respond to texts from family members later that day, Marcy Stacy told the newspaper she felt uneasy.

On Monday morning at about 5:15 a.m., Marcy Stacy got a text from her daughter's cell phone from a person who said they had found the phone at Golden Valley Park, about 30 miles from where Laura Stacy was last seen, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

Marcy Stacy and family members flew out from Colorado Tuesday to search for Laura Stacy and put up posters in her neighborhood and in Santa Clarita, the newspaper reported.

"I'm not sure why she was way out here," Marcy Stacy told the Daily News.

The LAPD's Missing Person's Unit asked anyone with any information regarding Stacy's whereabouts to call them at (213) 996-1800.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.