Family of 5 loses home to mudslide in Agua Dulce

- A family of five is homeless after raging mud and debris destroyed two homes on their shared property.

"It was action packed, it was emotional, it was terrifying, it was all those things rolled into one," said Michelle Goertz.

Chad Goertz looking at the damage after a mudslide destroys his family home. We talk to him tonight. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/uREg0Gjcoe — Matt Johnson (@MattJohnsonNEWS) January 25, 2017

The mudslide happened Friday afternoon off Soledad Canyon Road. Chad and Michelle Goertz were home with Chad's mother, Judy, when Judy told the family to get to higher ground.

"She had a premonition that this was going to be bad," said Goertz.

As Judy made her way to her son's home, rushing mud and debris came crashing into her house.

"It came and took everything away," Goertz said.

The family watched as several feet of mud covered the driveway and homes on the property.

"I don't know where we will go from here," said Chad Goertz.

The family, who has survived the Sand Fire and another flood around Christmas, does not have flood insurance despite efforts to purchase insurance months ago.

"This is something we have always known, I guess, living out here, that these kinds of things can happen," Chad Goertz said adding, "after the Sand Fire we felt we were pretty lucky. The fire burned literally to our back doors on both homes. We thought the worst was behind us."

Chad and his wife has established a GoFundMe account as they figure out if they plan to rebuild and stay on the property.

