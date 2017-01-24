Sinkhole shuts down Crenshaw Blvd In Torrance

By: Shelly Insheiwat

Posted:Jan 24 2017 09:59PM PST

Updated:Jan 24 2017 10:12PM PST

(FOX 11) - Rain and a faulty sewer line caused this sinkhole right outside the Torrance refinery.

The six-foot wide, eight-foot deep hole opened up Tuesday along Crenshaw Boulevard.

The hole is on refinery property, but because it is so close to the street, the two right lanes of southbound Crenshaw north of Del Amo have been shut down while repairs are carried out.

Torrance police are telling drivers to stay away from the area, but Crenshaw is a major street that connects the city to the 405 freeway.

