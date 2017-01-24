Sinkhole shuts down Crenshaw Blvd In Torrance

- Rain and a faulty sewer line caused this sinkhole right outside the Torrance refinery.

The six-foot wide, eight-foot deep hole opened up Tuesday along Crenshaw Boulevard.

The hole is on refinery property, but because it is so close to the street, the two right lanes of southbound Crenshaw north of Del Amo have been shut down while repairs are carried out.

Torrance police are telling drivers to stay away from the area, but Crenshaw is a major street that connects the city to the 405 freeway.

