Missing teen who prompted San Marino school lockdown located, authorities say

- A San Marino High School student went missing for more than three hours Tuesday, prompting a lockdown of area schools because authorities feared he may be carrying two weapons that disappeared from his father's home, but the boy was eventually found at an Arcadia mall with one firearm in his possession.

It was unclear if the firearm that police confiscated from Aldric Partovi when he taken into custody around 2 p.m. in the 400 block of South Baldwin Avenue was one of the two reported missing from his father's home, according to Deputy Grace Medrano of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The teen was detained by Arcadia police, pending transfer to sheriff's officials, Medrano said.

Partovi was reported missing by his parents, according to sheriff's Lt. Frank Ruiz, who said the boy had not made any threats.

According to a sheriff's special bulletin, Partovi went missing since about 10:30 a.m., and investigators believed "he may be in possession of two firearms missing from his father's residence, and it is not known if he suffers from psychological issues.''

San Marino public schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution while the teen remained missing.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.