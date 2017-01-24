Police investigate man found dead in yard, home ransacked and Porsche missing Local News Police investigate man found dead in yard, home ransacked and Porsche missing Homicide detectives Tuesday investigated the death of a hairdresser in a home in Woodland Hills and the disappearance of his 2008 black Porche 911 Carrera, authorities said.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Topanga Division were asked just after 5 p.m. Monday to respond to the 5000 block of Queen Victoria Road for a medical emergency call, said LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.

The officers found an unresponsive man, identified by police as 49-year-old Fabio Sementilli of Canada. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics attempted to revive him but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Lopez said.

Homicide investigators were looking into Sementilli's death, Lopez said, but police did not disclose what prompted the investigation or if foul play is suspected. Investigators did disclose that Sementilli's car is missing, said

LAPD Officer Liliana Preciado.

Sementilli was an established hairdresser who served as vice president of education for Wella, the salon professional division of Proctor and Gamble, according to Salon Today magazine.

