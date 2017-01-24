Sewage spills due to rainstorm prompts beach closures Local News Sewage spills due to rainstorm prompts beach closures Ocean waters off all coastal beaches in Long Beach have been closed due to at least seven sewage spills that occurred between Sunday night and Monday morning because of the rain, according to the city.

The closures are in addition to the closures of Colorado Lagoon, Mother's Beach and Alamitos Bay that occurred Friday due to a separate spill.

