Number of potholes reported in LA County triples after recent storms Local News Number of potholes reported in LA County triples after recent storms Drivers in Southern California are facing new dangers on the roads following recent storms.

Officials with the Los Angeles Department of Public Works told FOX 11 they have been getting 90 pothole reports a day. Typically they get about 30 a day.

"I just see a lot of potholes, a lot of swerving and I'm trying to be cautious," one driver told FOX 11.

Other drivers say potholes are to be expected.

"These are just everyday occurrences when you have this kind of rain," said Cathy Palmer.

Tire shop owners say the recent storms have been a big boom for business.

"It's actually been crazy. A lot of people are blowing tires. A lot of people taking their steering out of alignment," said Pedro Aguirre, co-owner of Tire Bros Plus.

Tire repairs can run drivers hundreds of dollars depending on the type of damage.

The County of Los Angeles Public Works Department officials are not sure how long road repairs will take.

If you see a pothole you can report it to the City of Los Angeles non-emergency line at 311 or to the L.A. County Public Works 800-675-4357.

