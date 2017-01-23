Flooding, mudslide threat prompts evacuations in Sand Canyon burn areas Local News Flooding, mudslide threat prompts evacuations in Sand Canyon burn areas The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has issued mandatory evacuation orders for residents of 150 homes in the Sand Canyon burn area.

This also covers areas along Placerita Canyon Road to the South, Sand Canyon Road to the West boundary, and Iron Canyon Road on the Northern boundary.

Residents were urged to leave by 10 p.m. Saturday before more heavy rain hit the area with the potential for flash flooding and mudslides.

By Saturday afternoon, officials added 30 homes to the evacuation orders.

Residents off Sand Canyon Road spent the day filling sandbags and watching the hillside.

"I was picking up debris off the street so it doesn't flow into the storm drain and I am also checking on my neighbors," Said Gabriela Cairo.

Cairo added, "I'm just making sure there is no mud coming down from the Sand Fire burn area."

For residents who are evacuated or worried to stay in their homes The American Red Cross has opened an evacuation center at Canyon High School and animals can be taken to Castaic Animal Shelter.

Emergency road closures include Sand Canyon and Lost Canyon.

