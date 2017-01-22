Evacuation orders issued for residents in Sand Canyon burn area Local News Evacuation orders issued for residents in Sand Canyon burn area The Sheriff’s Department issued voluntary evacuation orders Saturday evening for residents of 120 homes in the Sand Canyon burn area.

Residents were urged to leave by 10 p.m. Saturday before another round of heavy rain hit the area with the potential for flash flooding and debris flow.

Sand Canyon area neighbors spent most of the day fortifying their homes in preparation for the next storm.

“It’s supposed to be worse, hopefully it’s not,” neighbor Ashley Guardino said.

Worse than what happened on Friday when heavy rain flooded the Iron Canyon wash, causing mud and debris to spill over onto neighbor’s properties.

“It broke the fence right here that was not broken before the rain,” Guardino said.

The water level has since gone down, but residents fear it could rise again.

“Today was supposed to be a relaxing day and now we’ve been sandbagging all day,” resident Kevin Lynn said.

On Iron Canyon, the Vannerman family also built a wall of sandbags after mud ruined their swimming pool.

“Everything is flooded in the yard, it’s like a big mud bath,” Debbie Vannnerman said.

The evacuation center is now open at Canyon High School and animals can be taken to Castaic Animal Shelter.

Starting Saturday night, emergency road closures will take effect on Bouquet Canyon Road.

Sand Canyon, Lost Canyon, Placerita Canyon and Iron Canyon will close on Sunday morning.

