Sand Canyon residents cleaning up, preparing for next storm Local News Sand Canyon residents cleaning up, preparing for next storm The muddy mess happened after a heavy rain hit the Sand Canyon area in Santa Clarita on Friday afternoon.

-

Shovels in hand and a big job ahead the Romp family started clearing their muddy street.

“You just have to laugh and grab a shovel and start scooping,” Deanna Romp, Sand Canyon resident, said.

The muddy mess happened after a heavy rain hit the Sand Canyon area in Santa Clarita on Friday afternoon.

It caused a creek that runs along Iron Canyon road to overflow onto neighbor’s properties.

“About 2 o’clock today the water way overfilled because the bridge wasn’t cleaned properly,” resident, Steve Romp said. “This is what happened in about 10 minutes.”

Facebook video shows that raging mudflow coming down Iron Canyon creek from the burn area above.

The water was so powerful it washed away another resident’s driveway and busted his water and gas line.

“Debris was coming and then the water was so high it took the whole driveway out,” Iron Canyon resident, Mo Moulay, said.

SkyFox video showed another neighbor's pool and backyard covered in brown muck.

Cleanup crews used large scoopers trying to make a dent in clearing the debris flow.

They also did some of the work by hand getting branches and rocks out of the creek in preparation for the next storm.