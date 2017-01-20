Obama's plane diverted to March Air Force Base due to bad weather Local News Obama's plane diverted to March Air Force Base due to weather After President Donald J. Trumps Inauguration ceremony in Washington D.C. the Obama's boarded a flight to Palm Springs California. But due to bad weather hitting the region the flight had to be diverted to March Air Force Base in Riverside.

Weather has put a snag in Former President Barack Obama's plans to vacation in Southern California.



Earlier this week the White House told reporters the Obama's were headed to Rancho Mirage California. A popular spot for wealthy and powerful including, Queen Elizabeth II, Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and Gerald Ford and Barack Obama.



Obama will reportedly stay at the home of interior decorator Michael Smith who once redecorated the Oval office.

His partner is James Costos, is former ambassador to Spain.



It's unclear the Obama's official plans once they arrive, but locals who spoke with FOX 11, say they hope the Former First family call the Coachella Valley home after Washington D.C.

