Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Sylmar

- A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday on a freeway transition road in Sylmar.

The crash was reported about 9:15 p.m. on the transition road from the eastbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway to the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim -- whose name, age and gender were not immediately available -- was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

