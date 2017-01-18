Man shot and killed in Mar Vista pot dispensary robbery

- A man was shot and killed Wednesday during a robbery at a marijuana dispensary in Mar Vista.

Officers responded about 11:30 a.m. to a call of shots fired in the 12400 block of West Venice Boulevard and upon arrival were directed to the dispensary, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim was found inside, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

A witness saw a male and a female, both wearing hoodies, enter the dispensary prior to the shooting, but detailed descriptions were not made available.

Police did not say if the shooting victim was an employee of the dispensary, which they did not identify, and also did not reveal what, if anything, was taken by the suspects.

A dispensary called Golden State Group is located at 12480 Venice Boulevard, but a call placed there went into a voicemail box that wasn't accepting messages.

Homicide detectives did not immediately return a call seeking additional information and both the watch commander at the LAPD's Pacific Station and an officer in the department's Media Relations Section said more details were not available.

The victim's name was withheld pending notification of his family.

