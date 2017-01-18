Three Pacific winter storms head towards SoCal, bringing flood and wind threat Local News Three Pacific winter storms head towards SoCal, bringing flood and wind threat The first of three Pacific storms forecast to strike the Southland this week headed for the region Wednesday, with rain expected late tonight or early Thursday.

Strong winds are expected to be a factor in this week's weather events.

A wind advisory will be in force in the Antelope Valley from noon until noon Thursday.

Southwest winds of between 20 and 30 miles per hour are expected in the Antelope Valley beginning this afternoon, along with 45-mph gusts, according to an NWS statement. The wind could make driving difficult on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway and Pearblossom (SR 138) Highway, and blowing sand and dust could impede visibility, it warned.

But as tough as conditions are going to get in the Antelope Valley, they promise to be considerably more onerous in the San Gabriel Mountains amid fierce winds and snowfall, making road travel dangerous, forecasters said.

A winter weather advisory heralding the advent of especially challenging travel conditions will be in effect in the mountains in Los Angeles and Ventura counties from 10 tonight until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Southwest winds of between 20 and 35 mph gusting to 55 mph will buffet the mountains starting tonight, persisting through Thursday morning, forecasters said. Also expected is snow accumulation of between 4 and 8 inches, with up to a foot possible on south-facing slopes and mountain peaks.

"A mix of snow and gusty winds will bring wintry driving conditions to the Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains Wednesday night through Thursday night," according to an NWS statement. "Periods of snow, gusty winds and low visibility make for dangerous driving conditions and could lead to road closures and travel delays."

Mountain roads that could be affected by the weather include Highway 33 in Ventura County and, in L.A. County, Interstate 5 and the Antelope Valley Freeway, it said.

NWS forecasters warned residents planning to venture into the San Gabriels to prepare appropriately and travel with a flashlight, food and water, extra clothes and blankets, and tire chains.

Along the coast, high surf is expected Thursday through Monday as a result of a large storm-generated swell, posing a danger to beachgoers and the operators of small vessels.

"This very large long-period westerly swell has the potential to bring the highest surf seen in recent years to the Central Coast," said an NWS statement, adding that the surf will peak late Friday into Saturday, then slowly subside through Monday. Until then, the surf will have the potential to create coastal erosion and coastal flooding.

In Los Angeles and Ventura counties, a beach hazards statement, which is a notch less severe than a high surf advisory, will be in force from Thursday morning through Monday evening. High surf, rip currents and longshore currents will create risk for beachgoers, swimmers and surfers, according to the NWS.

Between a half-inch and an inch of rain is expected in coastal areas and valleys as a result of the weather system arriving tonight, but up to 3 inches is possible in the mountains and foothills, said NWS forecasters.

The storm expected on Friday stands to be stronger, producing up to 3 inches of moderate to heavy rain. In the mountains, the snow level will start off at between 4,000 and 5,000 feet Friday, then drop down to 3,500 feet, which would affect the Interstate 5 corridor near The Grapevine and the Tejon Pass, according to the NWS.

The third storm -- from Sunday to Monday -- is expected to be the wettest of the three, generating between 1.5 inches and 3 inches of rain along the coast and in the valleys, and up to 5 inches in the mountains and foothills, along with "damaging" winds gusting at up to 55 miles per hour.

The NWS forecast partly cloudy skies today and highs of 55 degrees Fahrenheit on Mt. Wilson; 56 in Palmdale; 57 in Lancaster and Saugus; 59 at LAX; 60 in Long Beach and Avalon; 61 in Burbank; and 62 in downtown L.A.,

Pasadena, San Gabriel and Woodland Hills.

Partly cloudy skies were also forecast in Orange County, along with highs of 60 in Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, San Clemente and Mission Viejo; 61 in Anaheim; and 62 in Fullerton and Irvine.

Temperatures will remain in the 50s and low 60s amid precipitation from Thursday through Monday.

