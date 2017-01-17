Burglars attack unsuspecting mailman in Covina, police say Local News Burglars attack unsuspecting mailman in Covina, police say A mailman walked into a residential burglary Tuesday in Covina and was attacked by the suspects, authorities said.

It happened near the 300 block of East Cypress Avenue. Police said the unsuspecting mailman walked up to the front door to make a delivery and was hit in the head by the suspects.

Authorities said he was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.

No one was home at the time of the burglary, and police are searching for the three suspects in the incident.

Watch Ed Laskos' full report above.

