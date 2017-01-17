Murder suspect shot by LAPD officer with FBI task force in Anaheim

- A suspect was shot Tuesday in Anaheim by a law enforcement officer assigned to an FBI task force investigating a homicide out of Las Vegas.

The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. in a nursery yard at 2715 W. Broadway, according to Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt.

The suspect was taken to UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange in critical condition, the sergeant said. FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said the suspect was identified as 25-year-old Oscar Ramirez.

An FBI task force was pursuing a fugitive homicide suspect from Las Vegas in Anaheim when an officer assigned to the task force got into a confrontation with the man, which led to an officer-involved shooting, Wyatt said.

The officer works for the Los Angeles Police Department, and the FBI task force was assisting Las Vegas police in looking for the fugitive, Eimiller said.

Anaheim police and the LAPD will investigate the shooting, Eimiller said.

The killing in Las Vegas happened on Sept. 1. Police there were called to an alley in the 400 block of North Circle to investigate a shooting and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

