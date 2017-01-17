LADWP board approves 'customer bill of rights'

- The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power's Board of Commissioners today approved a "customer bill of rights" backed by Mayor Eric Garcetti and criticized by some leaders from neighborhood councils, but also moved to open up public comment and revisit the bill of rights in about 90 days.



It insures that call wait times will not exceed three minutes, a residential startup will only take one day and bills that exceed three times the historic average will automatically be reviewed before being sent out.



Customers will get rebates of credits if their guarantees are not met.



Mayor Garcetti pushed for the 'customer bill of rights' and the board passed it unanimously today.



But the board also said it would review it in three months with public comment.



