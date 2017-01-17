Four children rescued from house fire in critical condition Local News Four children rescued from house fire in critical condition Four children ranging in age from 2 to 7 were in critical condition Tuesday after being rescued while "nearly lifeless" from a fire in their South Los Angeles home.

The flames erupted just after 10:50 p.m. Monday at 861 W. Manchester Ave., near Vermont Avenue, in a one-story bungalow-style residence, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Arriving firefighters found heavy fire showing from the front portion of the 432 square-foot home.

"As first-arriving LAFD crews sprinted toward the home with hoselines and ladders, bystanders shouted that several people remained trapped inside the freely burning residence, which was almost entirely secured with window security bars and steel screen doors," Humphrey said.

Circling to the rear side of the building, one firefighter forced open a window with no bars and climbed into the home to rescue the four children, Humphrey said.

"Handing the badly injured and nearly lifeless siblings from zero visibility conditions within to waiting colleagues outside, the firefighter was himself able to escape unharmed before the room spiraled to a temperature that

would have assuredly taken the children's lives," Humphrey said.

The children's mother, who returned from a local errand to find the house ablaze, looked on as teams of paramedics gave care to her severely burned 2, 3 and 5-year-old sons and her 7-year-old daughter, Humphrey said. The children were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The 90 assigned firefighters, under the command of Battalion Chief Eric Talamantes, confined the fire to the structure and extinguished the flames in 16 minutes, Humphrey said. Crews remained on scene for hours to guard against flareups and to help salvage possessions, he added.

"Though the 93-year-old home was equipped with at least one smoke alarm, its functional status at the time of the fire could not be immediately determined," Humphrey said, adding it was not equipped with residential fire

sprinklers.

"Volunteers from the Mayor's Crisis Response Team and American Red Cross provided support at the scene, and later met the uninjured mother and a grandmother at the hospital to help with their recovery and resilience,"

Humphrey said. "Monetary loss from the greater alarm fire is still being tabulated. Pursuant to protocol, the cause of the blaze remains under active investigation by the Los Angeles Fire Department's Arson/Counter-Terrorism

Section."

