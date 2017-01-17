Gas station clerk shot and killed in robbery attempt Local News Gas station clerk shot and killed in robbery attempt A clerk at a Chevron gas station in the Los Feliz area was shot and killed today during a robbery attempt, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 5:25 a.m. in the 2100 block of North Vermont Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The wounded man, who was about 25, died at a hospital, police said. His name was withheld, pending family notification.

The suspect was described only as a man in his early 20s, who fled in a vehicle. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call (877) LAPD-247.

