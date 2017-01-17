Parents seek 5th grader's expulsion over drafted 'kill list' Local News Parents seek 5th grader's expulsion over drafted 'kill list' Parents in Riverside County are asking school officials to expel a fifth grader who drafted a list of classmates' names labeled a "kill list."

The Press-Enterprise of Riverside reports that Lake Mathews Elementary Principal Pamela Williams wrote a letter to parents Monday saying school officials learned of the list last week and contacted law enforcement. She says officials investigated and concluded no one at the school was in danger.

A Riverside Unified spokesman says the boy is due back in school on Wednesday.

Some parents say suspending the boy from school for two days is insufficient and want him expelled. They sent a petition signed by 86 parents to the district's superintendent saying they won't send their children to school if the boy returns.

The school has about 900 students.

