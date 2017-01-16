Local 'Pussyhat' idea goes national ahead of Women's March on Washington Local News Local 'Pussyhat' idea goes national ahead of Women's March on Washington A couple of knitting students will be among the hundreds of thousands of women expected to participate Saturday in the Women’s March on Washington.

They’ll be among those wearing pink hats with cat ears.

Krista Suh and Jayna Zweiman might have been alone with their pink hats, but they turned the idea for the hat into a mission to create a sea of pink hats.

A project was born and the idea went viral. Knitters from all over the country and all over the world started to knit Kat Coyle’s simple pattern for the cat hat.

The idea for the project was born right after Donald Trump’s election in Coyle’s shop, The Little Knittery.

The knitting trio were sorely disappointed and wanted to make a statement in the march, scheduled the day after Trump’s inauguration. The feline-themed hat is a sly reference to Trump’s vulgar comments about women that he made to Billy Bush.

Knitters, some beginners and some expert, started to knit the hats.

Locals come back to the Little Knittery in Atwater Village to donate hats to be flown to Washington. Others are mailing them to a drop off point in Washington.

Some of the hats included personal notes to tell the marcher who knitted the hat and what most concerns her about a Trump presidency.

No final count yet , but we talked to a woman who knitted nearly 30 hats and another who estimated she’s knitted over 40.

Kazi Pitelka says each of her hats is meant to send a strong message to Trump.

The first thing, she admitted wasn’t appropriate for broadcast, but she said it anyway, then told me she envisions a sea of pink hats and she hopes what Trump will see is solidarity and that women’s rights are human rights.

The founders of the project, Suh and Zweiman are already in Washington.

The Little Knittery’s Coyle stayed behind, because someone’s got to keep knitters in pink yarn.

“Yeah, we’re very low on pink yarn,” Coye said with a smile.

