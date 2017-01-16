Investigation underway after man and woman found dead in Sylmar home Local News SWAT surrounds Sylmar home in homicide investigation A SWAT team found a man and woman dead Monday inside a home in Sylmar where someone earlier reported a homicide had occurred.

- A SWAT team found a man and woman dead Monday inside a home in Sylmar where someone earlier reported a homicide had occurred.

Officers were sent about 4:50 p.m. to the home in the 13600 block of Gavina Avenue after someone reported that a homicide had just occurred at that location, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police were unable to make contact with the person who called authorities or anyone else inside the home, which was then surrounded.

A SWAT team was called to the scene, some neighboring homes were evacuated and other residents were kept from entering the area.

The SWAT team entered the home about 9 p.m. and found the man and woman dead, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the LAPD's Media Relations Section.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.