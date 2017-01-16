Woman shot to death in Bellflower Local News Woman shot to death in Bellflower A woman was shot to death Monday in Bellflower.

The fatality was reported about 1:35 p.m. in the 16000 block of Cornuta Avenue, according to Deputy Kimberly Alexander of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The woman, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, Alexander said.

Sheriff's Homicide Bureau detectives were dispatched to investigate.

