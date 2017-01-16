Several SoCal museums to offer free admission on Jan. 29

- Have you been meaning to explore LACMA or the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County? Mark your calendars for Jan. 29!

Several museums in Southern California are offering free admission for one day only as part of Museums Free-for-All day. The event, in partnership with Metro, aims to encourage visitors to check out area museums while riding the Metro bus.

This offer is for general museum admission at participating museums only and does not apply to specially ticketed exhibitions, according to socalmuseums.org. Regular parking fees also apply.

The participating museums in 2017 include:

Annenberg Space for Photography

Armory Center for the Arts

Autry Museum of the American West

The Broad

California African American Museum

California Science Center (Excludes IMAX films and The Science Behind Pixar Exhibition. Timed reservation with convenience fee required for Space Shuttle Endeavour)

Columbia Memorial Space Center (Offering free admission on Saturday, Jan. 28, instead of Jan. 29)

Craft & Folk Art Museum

Descanso Gardens (Free timed tickets available on first-come, first-served basis at www.descansogardens.org)

Fowler Museum at UCLA

Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art at Pepperdine

Getty Center

Getty Villa (Free timed tickets required via www.getty.edu).

Hammer Museum

Japanese American National Museum

Kidspace Children’s Museum

Laguna Art Museum

La Brea Tar Pits and Museum (General admission only; free tickets available at tarpits.org/freeforall)

La Plaza de Cultura y Artes

Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA)

The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (MOCA)

Museum of Tolerance

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County (Free tickets available at nhm.org/freeforall)

Orange County Museum of Art

The Paley Center for Media

Pasadena Museum of California Art

Petersen Automotive Museum (Reserve timed tickets in advance)

Pomona College Museum of Art

Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Skirball Cultural Center (Noah’s Ark timed-entry, one-hour tickets are limited and distributed first-come, first-served)

Sunnylands

Zimmer Children’s Museum

