Woman allegedly threatening people with knife shot by Long Beach police Local News Woman allegedly threatening people with knife shot by Long Beach police

The officer-involved-shooting took place about 11:15 a.m., near the intersection of 7th Street and Bellflower Boulevard, LBPD Sgt. James Richardson said.

Paramedics treated her at the scene and took her to a hospital in unknown condition. Her identity was being withheld.

No other injuries were reported.

