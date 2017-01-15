Woman allegedly threatening people with knife shot by Long Beach police

LONG BEACH (FOX 11 / CNS) - A woman allegedly threatening people with a knife was shot Sunday by Long Beach police, a sergeant said.

The officer-involved-shooting took place about 11:15 a.m., near the intersection of 7th Street and Bellflower Boulevard, LBPD Sgt. James Richardson said.

Paramedics treated her at the scene and took her to a hospital in unknown condition. Her identity was being withheld.

No other injuries were reported.

