Separate shootings in Santa Ana leave 4 hurt, 1 critically Local News Separate shootings in Santa Ana leave 4 hurt, 1 critically Three separate outbreaks of gunfire within two hours in Santa Ana have left four men wounded, one critically, police said Sunday.

The long night began in an alley in the 900 block of South Townsend Street, where Santa Ana police were summoned on a "shots fired" call just before 7 p.m. Saturday. They found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital in critical condition, according to Santa Ana police Sgt. David Lima.

A few minutes later another man arrived at a nearby hospital with a non- life threatening gunshot wound, Lima said. Detectives believe the shootings are linked, but a motive has yet to be established, he said.

A little before 8 p.m., officers driving north on Durant Street near 15th Street heard several gunshots, and saw a man running with a handgun, he said.

In a short foot chase, the man dropped the gun and then hid for a few minutes. He was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper chest.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was expected to survive his gunshot wound, and was also arrested, Lima said. Officers recovered the handgun.

Finally, a little after 8:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responding to a "shots fired" call in the 1100 block of South Standard Avenue found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. Police said this man was likely a bystander caught in the crossfire of yet another shooting, where several casings were found at the scene.

He was taken to an area hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, Lima said.

