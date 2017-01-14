Police looking for 2 suspects in Van Nuys kidnapping case Local News Police looking for 2 suspects in kidnapping case The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a kidnapping victim was found safe Friday night in Van Nuys.

Authorities say the victim is in her 20s and does not know the two female suspects who remain at large.

Police say the victim told them she was taken for the purpose of prostitution, which they are investigating.

The victim remains hospitalized and has so far been unable to answer questions from police.

Police say the woman was taken from her home in Sherman Oaks and dumped hours later in the street partially nude and bound.

The suspects are described as Hispanic women-- one about 5'1" and the other nearly 6'0".

Police say they have increased security in the area as they search for the two suspects.

