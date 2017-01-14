CA congressman will boycott Trump's inauguration

- A Democratic congressman representing the Westside and South Bay will boycott the inauguration of Donald Trump Friday, he said Saturday.

Rep. Ted Lieu will be one of at least 16 democrats avoiding the ceremony. His decision was announced Saturday, after the president-elect scolded civil rights leader and Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia, in an early-morning Twitter

blast.

``Trump -- who lost the popular vote -- has made a series of racist, sexist and bigoted statements,'' Lieu said in an email.

The congressman accused Trump of being in violation of the U.S. Constitution the minute he takes the oath of office, ``because of the massive conflicts of interest he has with his global business holdings."

``That provision of the Constitution was designed to prevent foreign influence over American elected officials,'' he wrote.

Lieu, an assistant minority whip in the House of Representatives, said he agrees with Trump on some issues, such as withdrawing from the ``flawed Trans-Pacific partnership.'' But the said the incoming president's policies on creating a registry based on religion is unconstitutional.

``For me, the personal decision not to attend the inauguration is quite simple: do I stand with Donal Trump, or do I stand with John Lewis?''

Also on Saturday, CA Congressman Mark Takano tweeted he too would boycott the inauguration.

"All talk, no action."



I stand with @repjohnlewis and I will not be attending the inauguration. pic.twitter.com/z8Q0wA9OPK — Mark Takano (@RepMarkTakano) January 14, 2017

National political reporters say 16 members of Congress so far have announced plans to avoid the Friday ceremony.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.