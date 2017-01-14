Montebello teacher accused of sexual relationship with teen student

- A 46-year-old high school teacher in the Montebello Unified School District was arrested Friday for the alleged statutory rape of a 17-year-old student.

Brian Lee Ward was arrested about 2:30 p.m. by Whittier police detectives for an alleged past sexual relationship with a young woman who no longer attends Vail High School, where Ward taught, according to Whittier police spokesman John Scoggins.

The allegations against Ward were passed on to police by Montebello school officials after they learned about the alleged sexual activity with the student last year.

The alleged sexual relationship supposedly took place at Ward's residence. The girl was not his student at the time but did attend Vail High School.

Whittier police booked Ward on a statutory rape charge. He is currently being held in the Whittier jail in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to police. No court date has yet been set.



